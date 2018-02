Nikos Anastasiades has been re-elected in the second round

The poll stations have closed and according to the exit polls Nikos Anastasiades has won Stavros Malas.

The exit polls give 54,5% – 59,5% to Nikos Anastasiades and 40,5% – 45,5% to Stavros Malas.

It seems that Nikos Anastasiades has been re-elected as President of Republic of Cyprus.