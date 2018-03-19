Experts find women in same-sex relationships orgasm more than those sleeping with lads

Researchers found those in all-girl couples were a third more likely to climax during sex

Some in lesbian relationships were said to orgasm up to 55 times a month, compared with seven for their heterosexual counterparts.

US experts found women relax more with other females and their sex was “excitingly diversified”.

Dr Kristen Jozkowski, from the University of Arkansas in the US, said: “Sex that includes more varied sexual behaviour results in women experiencing more orgasms.’’

Researchers quizzed 2,300 women aged 18 to 65, including Brits. They found straight couples had more sex sessions, around 16 a month, compared to ten for lesbian pairs. But women were 32 per cent more likely to orgasm with another female.

Academics said straight couples are programmed to believe romping centres round penetrative sex.

Brit expert Rebecca Dakin, author of 101 Sex Tips, said: “Men get over-excited and go for penetration far too soon. A woman needs at least 45 minutes of foreplay before intercourse.”

Source: thesun