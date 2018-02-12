Explosion at office of ND President Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ wife Maeva

An explosion occurred on Taki street in downtown Athens at 3.05am on Monday, near the entrance of the business owned by New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s wife Maeva Mitsotakis.

The improvised explosive devise (IED), which was placed on 6 Taki street close to the entry of the “Zeus & Dione” company offices that belong to Maeva Mitsotakis, was made up of three gas canisters and the blast only causes limited damage. Commenting on the attack, the President of ND tweeted that such incidents were the results of relentless targeting by the shady mouthpieces of the Greek PM’s office against its political opponents. “They wanted of course to hit me. We do not fear them. They will not get their way”, he wrote.

Earlier the Vice President of ND, Adonis Georgiadis dubbed the attack disgusting in a tweet, reminding that he himself had fallen victim to similar attacks in the past.