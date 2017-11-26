Explosion in Chinese port kills at least 2 people

A major explosion in a Chinese port city south of Shanghai has killed at least two people and injured more than 30 others. Authorities say they are investigating the cause of the incident.

The blast ripped through a factory site in the eastern harbour city of Ningbo early Sunday, filling the sky with gray smoke, Chinese state media reported.

Local officials said at least two people died and more than 30 others were taken to hospital for treatment.



Footage broadcast on state television showed mangled cars, debris-littered streets and a number of collapsed buildings surrounding the site of the explosion. According to media reports, windows had been shattered in streets several hundred meters away from the blast.

Police said the residential buildings knocked down by the impact were vacant at the time because they were slated for demolition, adding that an investigation into the cause of the incident was underway.

source: DW