Explosion in the occupied side of Cyprus caused by Syrian S-200 (video-photos) (Upd.)

First reports talk of either a Russian UAV or some kind of a missile

UPDATE: According to the latest information, the missile has been identified as a Syrian, Russian-made S-200 anti-aircraft missile that apparently deviated from its course during the latest incident over Syria, where the Israeli airforce bombed military positions in the country.

————————————————————–

Strong explosions shook the occupied as well as the free parts of Cyprus, especially Nicosia and Larnaca, at around 1 in the morning.

The explosions occurred on the Pentadactylos mountain.

The evidence so far indicate that a UAV aircraft has crashed. Although the Turkish media reported initially that it was a rocket, they report today that the most likely scenario is that the object was a UAV of Russian origin.

The Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci went to the site, who confirmed that according to the first information the explosion appears to have come from either a military object like a missile or an unmanned aircraft. Mr. Akinci did not exclude the possibility that the object being of Russian origin, without explaining though what makes him say so.

“The first findings show that the explosion caused either by an unmanned aircraft carrying an explosive device or a rocket. There are no losses or injuries. The fire is under control”.

The police of the Republic of Cyprus does not issued yet have any official announcement or explanation as to the causes of the explosion.

No formal information channel exists between the Republic of Cyprus and the pseudo-state of the occupied areas, so Nicosia is looking for information on the explosions in the occupied territories from third countries. The competent security authorities also collect information from citizens’ reports.