Exquisite Artemis & Apollo statues unearthed at ancient Roman home excavation in Crete

The Chania Ephorate of Antiquities will present an important archaeological discovery on Wednesday, July 24, at the island’s Archaeological Museum in Crete, Greece.
It is a group of small-size sculptures depicting Artemis and Apollo, that, according to a communiqué issued by the Chania Ephorate of Antiquities, were discovered in the framework of a systematic excavation carried out by the Ephorate at a Roman home of the ancient Aptera under the direction of archaeologist Vanna Niniou-Kindeli which was funded by the Region of Crete.
According to the announcement: “Artemis, the protector goddess of Aptera, has been made of copper, while her twin brother Apollo, is made of marble. The goddess stands on an elaborate box-shaped copper base and is depicted in intense stride, wearing a short, slender chiton and she is ready to shoot. Although Apollo is depicted in a more modest way, his attitude conveys internal tension”.
Read more HERE