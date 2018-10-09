Extraordinary backflip penalty in Russian student match (video)

22-year-old Norik Avdalyan has pulled off the trick shot before but not for the camera

A Russian student footballer is no doubt feeling satisfied with himself this week after he scored an acrobatic ‘backflip penalty’ and then a video of it went viral.

Avdalyan plays for Kazan National Technical University and netted his penalty in the 55th minute in a match against Chuvash State Pedagogical University.

The National Student Soccer League was created in 2011 and currently includes 29 teams from 22 Russian cities, each team representing a university.

Source: euronews