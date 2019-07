An extraordinary meeting called by Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in progress to discuss the Eurogroup meeting underway in Brussels. The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in talks his Finance Ministry team made of Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Deputy Apostolos Veysipoulos, Theodoros Skylakakis, and Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas.