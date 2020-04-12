Exxon Mobil suspends drilling activities in the Cypriot EEZ

The oil company cited volatile economic conditions and the coronavirus pandemic for its decision

The US oil company Exxon Mobil is suspending its drilling activities in the Cypriot EEZ at least until September 2021.

According to Ant1 correspondent in New York, Thanassis Tsitsas, the decision was made due to the pandemic and the volatile situation in the international markets due to the low price of oil.

The correspondent cited information from reliable sources, according to which, in an internal briefing of Exxon Mobil executives, it became known that the oil giant plans to put off the drilling schedule in the Cypriot EEZ, including research and planning of construction projects, until the economic conditions improve.