F-16 fighter jet intercepts plane over Donald Trump at golf course

A U.S. Air Force fighter jet intercepted a small general aviation aircraft flying near President Donald Trump’s private golf club Saturday.

The U.S. military is announced that an F-16 jet intercepted a plane around 12:30 p.m. Saturday flying “without proper clearances or communications” in the temporary flight restriction zone around the president’s Bedminster, N.J. golf course, where he is spending the weekend.

Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command says the intercepted aircraft landed at an airport in Pittstown, N.J. without incident, where local law enforcement met the pilot.

