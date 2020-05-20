F-35 crashes at Eglin AFB, pilot successfully ejected

The pilot was released from the hospital early Wednesday morning

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron crashed upon landing around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eglin, according to a media release. The pilot successfully ejected and was transported to the 96th Medical Group Hospital at Eglin for evaluation and monitoring.

The pilot was released from the hospital early Wednesday morning, said 1st Lt. Savannah Stephens, a spokeswoman for the 33rd Fighter Wing at Eglin.

At the time of the accident, the pilot was participating in a routine night training sortie, according to the release.

First responders from the 96th Test Wing are on the scene and the site is secured.

The accident is under investigation, and Stephens said Wednesday a safety board is now being stood up. There was no loss of life or damage to civilian property. The name of the pilot is not being released this time.

Stephens said there is now no indication what caused the crash.

The F-35A variant cost about $90 million.

source airforcetimes.com