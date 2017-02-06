F-35A lightning II “smash” F-16s at red flag exercise! (photos-videos)

Feb, 06 2017 Author: newsroom

A kill ratio of 15:1

Related

The F-35A achieved a quite impressive score during Red Flag 17-1, the U.S. Air Force’s premier air combat exercise underway at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, that pits “Blue Air” (friendly forces) against “Red Air” (enemy) in an all-out air war featuring air-to-air, air-to-ground, search and rescue, and special forces elements.
According to the pilots from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings at Hill AFB, Utah, who deployed the F-35A Lightning II to the airbase off Las Vegas on Jan. 20 and began flying in the exercise Jan. 23, the air-craft has achieved a 15:1 kill ratio against the F-16 Aggressors, in its debut in the world’s most realistic and challenging exercise.

source: theaviationist.com

An F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, takes off from Nellis AFB, Nev., Feb. 2, during Red Flag 17-01. This is the first F-35A deployment to Red Flag since the Air Force declared the jet combat ready in August 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)

red2

 

Tags With: