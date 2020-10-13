F1- Hamilton Draws Level With Schumacher (infographic)

Mercedes driver and six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton doesn’t have anything left to prove in the sport which he has dominated in the current era. Yesterday though he added an accolade to his name which many would have thought impossible not even that long ago. With his Eifel GP win, he drew level with the legendary Michael Schumacher on 91 victories. As this chart shows, the two drivers are miles ahead of anybody else – the closest being Sebastian Vettel who, while still an active driver, is unlikely to come anywhere near the top of the list and currently has a very respectable 53 race wins and 4 world championships.

