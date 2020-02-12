F1 pospones Chinese Grand Prix due to coronavirus

It was due to be staged in Shanghai in April

F1 organisers on Wednesday postponed the Chinese Grand Prix that was due to be staged in Shanghai in April, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision to postpone the race was taken after a request from the Shanghai promoter to “ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans,” F1 said in a statement.

More than 1,100 people have been killed in China by the virus, which has been named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization.

One of 22 races on the F1 calendar for 2020 that opens in Melbourne next month, the Chinese Grand Prix was due to be staged on April 19.

Motorsport officials from F1’s governing body, the FIA, Chinese organizers, and teams will remain in discussions about whether the race can be rearranged this year.

“All parties will take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for the Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve,” F1 said.