F1 star Michael Schumacher could be transported to US

F1 star Michael Schumacher could be flown to the US for state-of-the-art medical treatment, according to Swedish news reports.

The sporting legend suffered a horrific brain injury in a ski accident in December 2013, from which he is yet to recover, The Sun reports.

Now the 48-year-old might be flown from his home in Switzerland to a brain trauma centre in Texas in the US after his wife Corinna “decided to try new care”, according to Swedish newspaper Expressen and German magazine Bravo.

A brain injury specialist named Dr Mark Meeks could be a “new hope” for the driving legend.

Expressen quotes Meeks as saying: “We have extensive experience with trauma patients.

“There is probably no clinic in Europe that handles as many cases as we do.”

Tragedy struck when Schumacher smashed his head on a rock while skiing in the French Alps. He was placed into a medically induced coma and regained consciousness in June the following year.

In September 2014 he was moved to the medial centre at his family home where he reportedly remains paralysed — although no official details of his current condition have been confirmed.



Last year Schumacher’s team was forced to deny claims made in a German magazine he was now able to walk with the aid of therapists.

The sporting icon reportedly receives $195,000-a-week care at a special medical facility at his Lake Geneva home, but exact details about Schumacher’s condition have not been made public.

His manager Sabine Kehm responded to Motorsport Magazine’s request for a comment on the latest story, saying: “Michael’s health is not a public issue, and therefore we will not comment on it.”

source: news.co.au