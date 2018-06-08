Facebook bans moderate Imam for criticising Hamas

Tawhidi is known as the Imam of Peace with over one hundred thousand followers

Facebook this week banned Mohammad Tawhidi, a reformist imam from Australia, in his words – because he made a sarcastic remark about Hamas, designated a terror organization by the United States.

Facebook blocked his profile and unpublished his fan page.

Tawhidi is known as the Imam of Peace with over one hundred thousand followers and part of his international mandate is to call out extremists and terrorists. He is not shy about calling a spade a spade and in this context, after Hamas launched a missile into Israel targeting children; he sarcastically called them a “global charity organization.”

“For Facebook to allow Islamist extremists to say whatever they like and for anyone to make offensive remarks about Israel on a regular basis, it seems like double standards that they have banned Imam Tawhidi,” said Clarion’s Raheel Raza.

source: clarionproject.org