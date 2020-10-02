Facebook groups against Covid-19 masks rise by 1,800%

According to the “New York Times“, there has been an enormous rise in the Facebook groups against the use of the Covid-19 mask over the past two months.

As the report argues, the groups spread ‘misleading and false scientific’ information, such as the claim that masks can harm the health of those wearing them.

also read

Facebook censors top cable news presenter Tucker Carlson’s interview with Chinese virologist on Covid-19 (video)

Aegean Airlines offers limited discounted fares of up to 40% on destinations abroad

There is an almost complete scientific consensus around the globe that masks are risk-free and effectively help curb the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The mask protects both the wearer and those around them scientists say.

The number of people who are members of such anti-mask groups on the largest social network has increased by 1,800% in the two months of August-September, according to an analysis by Facebook’s Crowdtangle tool.

Nearly half of the anti-mask groups have been formed in the last quarter, with high-profile groups such as “Alliance for a Mask-Free America.”