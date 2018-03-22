Facebook scandal: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook should (maybe) be regulated

After news broke recently that Cambridge Analytica surreptitiously collected Facebook user data to help the Trump campaign, a key individual remained noticeably quiet: Mark Zuckerberg. Now, the Facebook CEO is making a press push and hinting that regulating the social media company won’t be off limits.

“I’m not sure we shouldn’t be regulated,” Zuckerberg told CNN in an interview that aired on March 21, in his first televised Q&A since the scandal broke. “On the basic side, there are things like ads transparency regulation that I would love to see. If you look at how much regulation there is around advertising in TV and print, it’s just not clear why there should be less on the internet. You should have the same level of transparency required.”

Zuckerberg reiterated these comments in an interview with Wired. Specifically, he referred to the Honest Ads Act, a bill proposed in October 2017 that would require social media companies with more than 50 million monthly users to disclose information about any political advertiser that spends more than $500 pushing ads on their sites.

