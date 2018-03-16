Failed Afghan asylum seeker is arrested in Germany for killing his girlfriend because she refused to convert to Islam

Ahmad G. arrived in 2015 as an unaccompanied fugitive to Germany

A rejected Afghani asylum seeker in Germany has been arrested for murdering his girlfriend because she refused to convert to Islam.

Ahmad G., 18, was appealing the decision to deport him when prosecutors say he snapped in a row over 18-year-old Mireille B.’s refusal to wear a headscarf.

Mireille is one of several young women who has died at the hands of refugee men in the country – crimes which have helped fuel the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

She was stabbed to death on Monday night in the northern city of Flensburg.

A good friend of the family of Mireille told the popular daily newspaper Bild: ‘Ahmad was a jealous rooster who always wanted to control her.

‘They has been an item since January 2016 but there were constant rows. He insisted she convert to Islam and always wear a headscarf.

‘She wasn’t sure. Whenever she went scarfless there was trouble.

‘Mi told me that he fled alone from Afghanistan and had a great longing for his family. He’s supposed to have a job in a civil engineering company.

‘Once when I met with her he called her every two minutes on her phone demanding to know what was happening.’

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Ahmad G. arrived in 2015 as an unaccompanied fugitive to Germany.

‘His application for asylum was rejected. However, he had appealed against it,’ said Clemens Teschendorf, spokesman for the city of Flensburg.

The murdered girl lived alone in the small apartment in which she was killed.

The killer has reportedly admitted that a final row about Islam and the headscarf led to her death.

Ahmad G. arrived in 2015 as an unaccompanied fugitive to Germany

Source: dailymail