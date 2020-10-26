‘Fake Melania Trump’ conspiracy re-emerges online (photos)

One recent photograph leaving many convinced a lookalike body double was standing in for the US First Lady

The wild ‘Fake Melania’ online conspiracy theory has reared its head once more, with one recent photograph leaving many convinced a lookalike body double was standing in for the US First Lady.

The photograph, taken on October 22, shows Melania and husband Donald Trump boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Melania is shown smiling, large dark glasses masking much of her face:

The only thing I’ll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won’t notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy pic.twitter.com/8J0A4E9z5H — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 25, 2020

As the photo circulated online today, many insisted they were convinced it wasn’t the “real” Melania and pointed to older photos that they claimed also suggested the use of body doubles. Of particular concern, Melania’s smile in the photo, which many claimed did not match her smile in other photos.

That definitely isn’t Melania and it’s not the first time either. pic.twitter.com/gKAcNMqlo9 — #AKF & #YANA SPN FAN (@Phoenix_Ranger) October 25, 2020

