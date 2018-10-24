Fallingstarchallenge: New trend for rich kids to flaunt wealth (photos)

Have you ever fallen out of your Lambo with armfuls of your luxury items just to flex on the proletariat? Well, of course, you of I haven’t because we are part of that “proletariat”.

The “Falling Stars” challenge is the latest trend sweeping Weibo and Instagram as the elite youth flaunt their wealth on social media. According to South China Morning Post, the trend is also known as the “flaunt your wealth” challenge in Mandarin, and started in Russia before mega-rich Chinese kids adopted it.