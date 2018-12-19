Famous atheist Sam Harris closes Patreon account over censorship of conservative political commentators

Popular author Sam Harris has closed his Patreon account in protest over the company’s recent censorship of political commentators.

Harris, who was the eleventh most popular user on Patreon, released a statement on Twitter, Sunday.

“As many of you know, the crowdfunding site Patreon has banned several prominent content creators from its platform. While the company insists that each was in violation of its terms of service, these recent expulsions seems more readily explained by political bias,” declared Harris in his statement. “Although I don’t share the politics of the banned members, I consider it no longer tenable to expose any part of my podcast funding to the whims of Patreon’s ‘Trust and Safety’ committee. I will be deleting my Patreon account tomorrow.”

Harris then directed his followers to support him on his website instead, where users can donate, and his statement received over 23,000 likes.

source: breitbart.com