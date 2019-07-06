Famous babes in bikinis on 4th of July (photos)

Being sexy in a patriotic way!

Red seems to be the winning favorite with celebrities during the July 4th holiday, even trendsetter Kylie Jenner joined the club by slapping on a sexy patterned two-piece.

Celebrities show their patriotic sides in teeny, tiny bikinis for July 4th, because ‘Merica!!

From Taylor Swift’s epic BBQ bash to stars escaping to the beach, it’s not a party if you’re not repping the stars and strips!

And we can all agree on the best part of the 4th of July (other than fireworks) is — BIKINIS!

From barely-there sets to plunging one pieces, the standard uniform of the day is swimwear.

Now, let’s put down our hotdogs and slip into our bathing suits right along with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Jessica Simpson and more.

Emily Ratajkowski loves bikinis so much, she even has her own swimwear line.

The designer is always showing off her runway ready body and July 4th won’t be any different.

It’s basically her favorite holiday!

Salma Hayek is no stranger to the sun, but any old one piece isn’t going to do for the mega star.

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” actress stripped into a red Gucci swimsuit to flaunt her famous curves ahead of July 4th.

Actress Kate Hudson is always the life of the party.

With her Aperol Spritz in hand, her drink may originate from Europe, but make no mistake Goldie Hawn’s blonde bombshell of a daughter will definitely be celebrating the US of A today.

Rita Ora isn’t even American, but that doesn’t mean the British star can’t throw on a red bikini and celebrate the land of the free!

The “Ritual” singer is always chasing the warm weather … and with a body like that, we can’t say we blame her!

