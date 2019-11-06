Famous erotic movie star accepting online applications to find a boyfriend (photos)

“I am chillin’ I am looking for a boyfriend”, said 26-year-old porn star, Natalia Starr

She has been working in the adult entertainment industry since she was 19 and made the announcement recently on Reddit.

Responding to the question, ‘How’s life?’, she replied: “I am chillin’ I am looking for a boyfriend.”

When asked which celebrity she would most like to sleep with, she said: “Bradley Cooper, Thor I would f*** the s*** out of all of them!”

Asked about what kind of sex a bf could expect, she divulged what she’s into.

She said: “It is different! There is no cameras and you can go and be yourself! I love when guys moan – show me some emotion!”

As for why she got into adult entertainment, Starr said: “Freedom! Being able to do whatever I wanted! I skipped studying and college and now I am successful.”

