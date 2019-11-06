Famous erotic movie star accepting online applications to find a boyfriend (photos)

She has been working in the adult entertainment industry since she was 19 and made the announcement recently on Reddit.
Responding to the question, ‘How’s life?’, she replied: “I am chillin’ I am looking for a boyfriend.”
When asked which celebrity she would most like to sleep with, she said: “Bradley Cooper, Thor I would f*** the s*** out of all of them!”
Asked about what kind of sex a bf could expect, she divulged what she’s into.
She said: “It is different! There is no cameras and you can go and be yourself! I love when guys moan – show me some emotion!”
As for why she got into adult entertainment, Starr said: “Freedom! Being able to do whatever I wanted! I skipped studying and college and now I am successful.”
