Famous YouTuber PewDiePie “sickened” at Christchucrh Mosque terrorist using his name

“This is one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” said the country’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern hours after a man dressed in a military-style, camouflage outfit, and carrying an automatic rifle shot and killed 49 people at two mosques in Christchurch. The gunman believed to be a 28-year old Australian Brenton Tarrant live streamed the episode on Facebook.

Moments before the shooting occurred, the gunman is heard saying, “Remember lads, subscribe to PewDiePie.”

Hours later, PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, 29-year-old YouTuber and comedian with 89 million subscribers, tweeted, “I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person. My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families, and everyone affected by this tragedy.