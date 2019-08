A week after proud fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared her stunning bikini selfie with the world, Jennifer Lopez is following suit.

The 50-year-old star treated fans to a photo that shows off her famous curves as she soaks up the sun in a backless, garnet-hued one-piece swimsuit.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. I ♥summertime #julybaby #leoseason 📸 by: @lacarba Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) στις 18 Αύγ, 2019 στις 8:24 πμ PDT

“I love summertime,” the singer and actress captioned the glamorous shot, and, judging from the slew of fire emojis in the comments, fans couldn’t agree more.

Read more HERE