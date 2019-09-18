Fans go crazy as Conor McGregor hints at UFC comeback

Despite his absence from the Octagon, the UFC fighter has still found a way to stay in the headlines

Fans think Conor McGregor will make his highly-anticipated return to UFC in December after the 31-year-old shared a cryptic tweet Sunday night.

Dublin, December 14th. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 16, 2019

McGregor (21-4) has not fought since his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Despite his absence from the Octagon, the UFC fighter has still found a way to stay in the headlines, thanks to a string of violent incidents that includes punching an elderly man in the face at a Dublin pub.

He showed remorse for his actions in an interview with ESPN.

Read more HERE