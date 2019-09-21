Far-right extremism to be included in official terror warnings alongside Islamist threat for first time

Change shows recognition of growing threat from far right, since the murder of 50 Muslims in New Zealand

The growing threat from “extreme right-wing” terrorism will be included in official threat-level warnings for the first time, the home secretary has announced.

Until now, the alerts – which tell the public if the risk is low, substantial or critical – have taken into account the threat of attack from Islamists only.

The change follows growing recognition of the rising threat from the far right, since the murder of 50 Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March.

In the same month, it emerged that four of the 18 terrorist plots that had been thwarted in the UK in the preceding three years had come from the far right.

Sajid Javid, the home secretary, said: “Our approach to stopping terrorists is the same, regardless of the twisted ideology that motivates them.

