Farmers protest across the country & state their demands

They are protesting against the product pricing and taxation among other things

The Athens-Thessaloniki highway has been blocked in both directions at Larissa by farmers from Thessaly.

They are protesting against the product pricing and taxation.

Farmers from other parts of the country are protesting as well over common issues.

Some of the demands as listed by their national committee include a guaranteed minimum price for agricultural products that covers the cost of production as well as untaxed fuel, a higher tax exemption and construction of irrigation and anti-flooding infrastructures.