Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dead at 85

Τhe famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died on Tuesday at the age of 85.

According to French media Lagerfeld has been facing a serious health problem in recent weeks.

Although he was trying to keep his exact age a secret, it is believed to have been born on 10 September 1933 in Hamburg.

Lagerfeld left Germany for France and Paris in the early ’50s with his mother.

He soon became known for his designs and found himself as an assistant at the side of designer “Pierre Balmain”.

He then worked as a stylist at “Jean Patou” and “Chloe”, before working with the Italian fashion house “Fendi”. Since 1965 he was the artistic director of the Italian firm and in 1983 he was appointed artistic director for “Chanel”.

He was rushed to a Paris hospital on Monday evening but he did not make it.