Father arrested after prostituting daughter for 5 euros

A father was detained by police after it was revealed that he had been allegedly prostituting his 14-year-old girl on the island of Kalymnos for 5 euros for the last 3 year. According to sources, the father would solicit his daughter to older men who paid up to 20 euros to have sexual contact with the girl. After three years, the girl finally mustered teh courage to inform her relatives, who contacted the police. Police officers went to Kalymnos and arrested the man before transporting him to the island of Kos.