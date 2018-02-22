Father has the best punishment when his son hits a fellow pupil

Anyone who has ever lashed out in fear or anger will know there are two sides to every story.

Not that this will necessarily make any differences when it comes to the person dishing out punishment.

When a teenager fought back against bullies, both students received a three day suspension at a school in the US.

The bully had been blocking the boy from getting onto the bus, despite being repeatedly told to move.

The story was told by an Imgur user, who writes:

As my cousin tries to get up bully kicks my cousin in the stomach and punches him in the face when he tries to get up again. That was the last of it.

Understandably, the kid lashed out. Both boys were sent to the headteacher and the obligatory home phone calls were made.

But, when the boy’s uncle heard they were receiving the same punishment, he was having none of it.

My uncle makes it clear he will not be punishing my cousin and the three days will be leisure days.

Yep, that’s how you do parenting.

Source: indy100