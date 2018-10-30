Father of murdered Greek Katsifas in Albania speaks exclusively to protothema (video)

In an exclusive interview with protothema.gr and reporter Panayotis Savvidis, the father of Konstantinos Katsifas who was shot dead by Albanian police on Sunday in the village of Vouliarates in Albania says his son emulated the fallen Greek heroes of WW2.

With eyes full of tears, Ioannis Katsifas says Konstantinos was “inspired by the Greek soldiers of 40-41′ who fell here in the land of Epirus. He was so profoundly inspired that he did not part from the Greek flag”.

He told protothema.gr that Konstantinos had arrived at the village 5 years ago to work. “From the moment he came he hoisted the Greek flag on the hill where Greeks had fallen. He wanted the village to have a spirit of patriotism for Hellenism”.

With a sense of disappointment, he denounces the “global overlords” that failed to defend the status quo of “Northern Epirus”. “We wanted our lands. Unfortunately, the puppets of the world overlords left us out in the cold”.