FBI arrest Islamist terrorist who planned to drive car into crowd

Rondell Henry, 28, quit his job on March 26 with the intent to commit an attack inspired by Islamic State propaganda

The FBI arrested a man in March who allegedly planned to commit an act of terrorism by driving a U-Haul truck into a crowd in National Harbor, Maryland.

Computer expert Rondell Henry, 28, of Germantown, Maryland, quit his job on March 26 with the intent to commit an attack inspired by Islamic State propaganda, according to the Department of Justice on Monday.

He allegedly drove to Dulles International Airport in Virginia and contemplated driving the truck into “disbelievers” there, ABC News reported.

However, authorities say he decided against this and drove to National Harbor instead.

Henry told authorities that upon arrival in National Harbor he realized that it was too early in the morning and chose to wait until larger crowds arrived.

Henry parked the car in National Harbor and hid overnight in a boat, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, after U-Haul reported the stolen vehicle, the FBI discovered the U-Haul and checked surveillance cameras. They discovered Henry, who admitted to stealing the truck and his desire to carry out the attacks out of “hatred” for anyone who was not Muslim.

source: westernjournal.com