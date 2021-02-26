FBI “aware” of pilot UFO sighting in New Mexico, however, FAA shoots it down (audio)

An American Airlines pilot sounded pretty flummoxed by a “long, cylindrical object” zooming over his plane in New Mexico airspace -ya know, not far from Roswell- and now it’s on FBI‘s plate.

The plane was traveling from Cincinnati to Phoenix Sunday afternoon when the flight crew spotted a strange, fast-moving object flying above them. The pilot called it in, first asking “Do you have any targets up here?”

He added, “I hate to say this, but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise-missile type of thing. Moving really fast and went right over the top of us”.

So, what was it? If the FBI knows, it’s not telling. FBI Spokesperson Frank Fisher told TMZ that the agency is “aware of the reported incident”.

The reason the pilot asked about targets isn’t necessarily a Roswell thing. They were flying near the White Sands Missile Range, however, the military has denied the object was one of theirs.

Fisher adds, “While our policy is to neither confirm nor deny investigations, the FBI works continuously with our federal, state, local and tribal partners to share intelligence and protect the public”.