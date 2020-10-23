FBI to talk to ex-Biden family partner over alleged contacts with Joe Biden

Bobulinski was one of five partners in Oneida Holdings, a shell company formed in May 2017 with Hunter Biden, his uncle James Biden and two other businessmen

The FBI is meeting Friday with a businessman who has come forward with a trove of documents related to the Biden family’s involvement in a deal with a Chinese energy company, according to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Johnson said in a statement that lawyers for Tony Bobulinski informed him that the FBI had asked to meet with their client on Friday.

“I appreciate that the FBI has a job to do, I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters our Committees have been investigating for months,” Johnson said in a statement.

Bobulinski was one of five partners in Oneida Holdings, a shell company formed in May 2017 with Hunter Biden, his uncle James Biden and two other businessmen. The partners intended to use Oneida to facilitate a deal with CEFC, a Chinese energy firm chaired by Ye Jianming, a businessman with ties to the Chinese government.

Bobulinski came forward Wednesday to confirm the authenticity of an email released last week that was found on a laptop purportedly belonging to Biden. He also claimed that the Bidens “aggressively leveraged” their family name to generate business with foreign companies.

The email, dated May 13, 2017 email, lays out details of the Oneida-CEFC partnership.

The document says that Hunter Biden was to receive a 20% equity stake in the partnership, and someone referred to as “the big guy” would hold a 10% share.

source dailycaller.om