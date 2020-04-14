“F**ck this corona…” – Man smashes TV set for gloom & doom coronavirus news (video)

It seems the constant and non-stop bombardment of the gloom and doom coronavirus news finally “got” to a man in Piraeus who hurdled his TV set out of his balcony onto the street.

The incident was caught on video and went viral on social media. “F**ck this corona…We won’t be celebrating Easter”, the man says while coming out of a room with a TV set in hand heading to the open balcony door.

Two women can be heard asking if he is OK as he throws the set from the balcony in the street.

