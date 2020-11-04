Federal judge in Washington DC orders 12 areas to look for uncounted ballots

District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that all processing facilities must be inspected by 3pm local time

Post office workers in 12 different areas have been ordered to sweep their mail processing facilities by a federal judge in Washington DC.

District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that all processing facilities in the districts of Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Metro, Detroit, Colorado/Wyoming, Atlanta, Houston, Alabama, Northern New England (Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine), Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland (Wisconsin) and Arizona (which includes New Mexico) must be inspected by 3pm local time.

He ordered the additional “all clear” checks at the request of civil rights groups, including the NAACP and Vote Forward.

They filed a case when it emerged that 300,000 ballots had been marked as entering postal facilities, but not confirmed as leaving them.

Judge Sullivan ordered that all stray ballots must be sent out immediately.

Read more: yahoo