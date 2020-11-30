Female footballer refuses to pay respect to Diego Maradona over ‘rape’, and ‘sexism’

Tributes have been paid to the late Diego Maradona at sporting events across the world over the weekend after the Argentine legend’s death mid-week, from the New Zealand All Blacks paying homage to the famous number 10 before their game against Argentina to Lionel Messi revealing a replica of his Newell’s Old Boys jersey in honour of his compatriot.

However, one female player refused to stand during a minute’s silence before a women’s friendly match between Viajes Interrias FF and Deportivo Abanca in Coruña, Spain — instead choosing to sit on the floor with her back turned while the rest of the players stood with their heads bowed in respect.

Paula Dapena, la jugadora que se ha negado a guardar un minuto de silencio por Maradona. ¡Resistencia Feminista! 💜💪🏽 https://t.co/58mcheme1c pic.twitter.com/hprkDlvsj0 — Cristina Hernández (@Cristina_H_) November 29, 2020



Paula Dapena, a 24-year-old player for Viajes Interrias FF, is well-known among her teammates for being a woman of strong feminist ideals. When she arrived at the ground in Abegondo, she revealed that she had not been aware that there would be a minute’s silence for Maradona.

“As soon as I found out that there would be an act in his memory I refused to observe the minute’s silence for a rapist, paedophile and abuser,” Dapena said.

more at as.com

also read

Turkish survey vessel Oruc Reis returns to its port, as Greece calls on EU to impose sanctions on Turkey

In major breakthrough, Greek researchers create the first Greek Covid-19 rapid antigen test