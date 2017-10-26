Female Israeli soldier “takes on” 30(!) Ultra-Orthodox Jews alone! (VIDEO)

How feminism should be like…

A female Israeli soldier “took on” up to 30 Ultra-Orthodox Jews during a protest against mandatory military service.

The protest took place as a response to the arrest of two Ultra-Orthodox Jews who refused to enlist.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews on principle deny enlisting for their mandatory national service to the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

The Israeli women, however, are proving once again that they are pretty “tough cookies”…

A must-see video!

Watch a female Israeli soldier TAKE ON up to 30 ULTRA-ORTHODOX Jews during their protests against mandatory military service pic.twitter.com/yqId71wY2y — RT (@RT_com) October 25, 2017

Source: RT.com