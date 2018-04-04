Female mass shooters are extremely rare (infographic)

The suspect in yesterdays shooting at the YouTube headquarters in California is 39-year-old Nasim Najafi Aghdam. The attack left three people injured, one critically, and Aghdam dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. While details are still emerging about the incident and the potential motives, one aspect of the shooting is getting particular attention – Aghdam was a woman.

Indeed, when looking at figures collated by Mother Jones, a female attacker in a mass shooting in the U.S. is very uncommon. Of the 97 incidents recorded by the source from 1982 to February 2018, only 3 involved a woman pulling the trigger. In the case of the San Bernardino shooting in 2015, both a man and a woman opened fire, killing 14 and injuring more than 20.

It is important to note in the collation of the list, Mother Jones defined a mass shooting as “indiscriminate rampages in public places resulting in four or more victims killed by the attacker.” So far at least, yesterday’s shooting would not fit these criteria.

source: statista