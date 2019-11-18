Female MMA fighter dies after suffering a fatal injury in UK

She was taken to Southampton General Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning where she died later that day

An amateur female MMA fighter has died after suffering a fatal injury during a UK bout.

Sai Aletaha suffered a brain injury during the fight at Central Hall in Southampton on Saturday night and was left in a critical state which she sadly did not recover from.

She was taken to Southampton General Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning where she died later that day.

The mixed martial arts fighter, described by her friends as a ‘beautiful soul’, took part in the Fast & Furious Fight event organised by Lookborai and Exile Gym, which had doctors and paramedics present ringside.

A statement posted to their Facebook page read: ‘Following the show Saturday we regret to announce that following one of our matches, one of the competitors, Sai Aletaha from Lookborai who lost, unfortunately, suffered an injury leaving her in a critical state that she tragically has not recovered from.

‘All competitors get in prepared that they may be injured and this is something not expected to happen 99.9% of the time.

more at dailymail.co.uk