Female Olympic athlete faints on camera (video)

Professional volleyball player Jaqueline Carvalho caused a stir at a men’s Superliga game when she passed out in the middle of a court-side interview with a reporter.

Carvalho, a popular figure in her native Brazil who won Olympic gold at both the 2008 and 2012 Games in Beijing and London, was chatting to Fabíola Andrade during a break in the action in the first game of the Superliga final series between SESI São Paulo and EMS Taubaté FUNVIC when she suddenly collapsed.

She was prevented from doing herself any harm by the intervention of Andrade and then several players and the SESI team doctor, Sérgio Xavier, came to her aid.

Xavier later told Brazilian news outlet Veja that had fainted due to a drop in blood pressure caused by the heat in the venue.