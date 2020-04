Within only a few hours the number of deaths from the coronavirus in Greece on Friday reached 3, after a a 72-year-old female patient from Eordaia Ptolemais died. Earlier on Friday it was reported that a 66-year-old from Mavrovouni Pella and a 78-year-old patient from Echinos Xanthi had both died.

The unfortunate elderly woman was being treated at a hospital in Thessaloniki, where she passed away after being intubated. She was also suffering from underlying health problems.