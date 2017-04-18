“Femen” activist storms Marine Le Pen’s speech (video)

A FEMEN protestor attempted to storm the stage during Marine Le Pen’s speech to Front National supporters in Paris.

A woman tried to protest whilst Ms Le Pen was speaking on stage to the party faithful during a rally by the far-right party ahead of Sunday’s first round of presidential voting.

However, the woman was dragged off the stage by bodyguards.

According to the organisation’s website: “Our Mission is Protest! Our Weapon are bare breasts! And so FEMEN is born and sextremism is set off.

It is not the first time the feminist group has tried to disrupt an event organised by Marine Le Pen.

A topless protestor was carried out by three security guards at a press conference by the right-wing leader in February this year.

She had writing on her torso and repeatedly yelled: “Marine, fake feminist.” Following the incident, Femen took to its Facebook page to criticise the politician.

The organisation said: “Nothing in the programme of Marine Le pen promotes the empowerment of women, no proposal was raised to further equality between the sexes.

Ms Le Pen used her speech to launch an attack on her rivals, saying they promoted a “savage globalisation”.

She said: “The choice on Sunday is simple: It is a choice between a France that is rising again and a France that is sinking.“

