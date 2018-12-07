Feminism on “steroids”: God lacked the Virgin Mary’s consent, claims professor

When the period of Christmas comes around we can always expect some new theory or explanation as to what exactly happened during the birth of Jesus or some new groundbreaking piece of revelation related to the whole event.

Sometimes, of course (more often than not, it seems due to secular push on the Christian faith) a crazy theory pops up which is more hilarious than anything. there come crazy theory.

The latest (wait for more to come) comes from a Twitter user who profiles himself as an associate professor of clinical psychology and sexuality studies from Minnesota, and lists interests as “cats” and “Poe”.

Eric Sprankle tried to apply the contemporary “#MeToo” movement to the New Testament story of the virgin birth.

The Twitter user claimed the “virgin birth story is about an all-knowing, all-powerful deity impregnating a human teen.”

“There is no definition of consent that would include that scenario,” he said.

“Happy holidays,” Sprankle wrote.