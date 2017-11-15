Fenerbache-Olympiakos 83-90: “Sultan” in Constantinople!

Last season’s finalists met in Constantinople again tonight with the two teams standing equidistant after 6 games with 4 wins and two defeats each.

Fener started the match better and was ahead 5-2 and 10-5, but Olympiacos reacted quickly, with better defense with the first period closing 17-18 for Olympiakos.

However, the Reds started with mistakes in the second period, resulting in a 7-0 (as a result of the technical penalty), with the difference in half-time being fixed at 6 points for the European champions.

Olympiacos was able to reduce to 31-30, but in the last two minutes they suffered a blackout, resulting in a 8-0. Half-time found Fener at 39-30.

Fener’s run continued with the start of the 3rd season with the Turks “escaping” with 47-34, but from that point on, Bryan Roberts appeared in the match, with the American playmaker scoring 4/4 three-pointers putting Olympiacos back in the game (49-45 at 25′)!

Spheropoulos’s players entered the last period with an improved psychology, but Fener wasn’t ready to give up yet. After a great 4th period the game ended 75-75 and the two teams played a 5′ overtime.

Olympiakos apparently wanted this game more than Fener and they made sure the would leave Constantinople as winners. The game ended 83-90 for Olympiakos on a beautiful night for basketball!