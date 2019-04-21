Fenerbahce interest in Olympiakos’s Fortounis renews

The top Turkish club’s interest has been present for some time

Top Turkish football club Fenerbahce have reportedly revived their interest in Olympiakos midfielder Kostas Fortounis.

As a Greek reporter covering the Piraeus club revealed today, a Turkish journalist claimed on Saturday that the Turkish team had their “eyes” set firmly on the international attacking midfielder.

The Turkish club’s interest in the Greek footballer had been present for some time, but this time it has reportedly resurfaced anew, as talks between Fortounis and his current club for contract renewal are in their final stages.