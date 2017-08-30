Fernando Alonso’s exclusive interview to Proto Thema (photos)

“I fell in love with Greece”, Formula-One super star Fernando Alonso told “Proto Thema” journalist Frixos Drakontidis in an exclusive interview from Mykonos, where the two-times F-1 champion spent time to recharge his batteries and mull over his future in the sport.

Alonso with Proto Thema reporter Frixos Drakontidis

He said he visited Greece with his partner last summer for the first time exploring Milos and a small isle between Italy and Greece, the name of which he could not recall. “I arrived in Paros 10 days ago and am now in Mykonos, which is renowned the world over”, he said from Agios Lazaros Resort, an exclusive complex of 11 luxurious villas reserved for special VIPs, with heated pools and a view of the magnificent sunset in Delos.

Staying with his partner, Italian beauty Linda Morselli, the Spanish pilot, who is considered one of the most successful active F-1 pilots with 32 victories since 2001, talked to Proto Thema about a number of issues. A pair of boxing gloves and some practice targets caught the attention of our reporter, but Alonso made it clear that he was not into combat sports. “They are not mine. They belong to my girlfriend. I just hold the targets”, he said.

The Spanish pilot refused to comment on the Barcelona attacks that had taken place, despite the persistent efforts of Frixos Drakontidis. Contrary to his F-1 competitor, British Luis Hammilton, who lived up to his reputation as a party animal enjoying the crazy night life of the Greek island, Alonso was more interested in a quiet stay, which is why he chose the isolated Resort of Agios Lazaros located on the southwest side of the island with a heliport, 24/7 guards and full autonomy in power and water supply.

Commenting on the economic crisis in Greece and how much it was not evident in Mykonos he said whenever he went to tourist destinations he was prepared as what to expect. “When I go to a tourist destination, I know what I will find. In places with such beautiful seas and so nice weather you do not understand what the crisis is.

I hope that both Greece and Spain will be able to overcome their problems as soon as possible”, he said. On his future in F-1, he seemed undecided as to what he planned to do. “I have not made up my mind yet. The only thing I am interested in is to relax and calm down. It is good to switch off for a period, to let all the tension discharge and then decide what to do”, he told Proto Thema.

by Frixos Drakontidis