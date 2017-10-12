Ferrari to produce SUV!

Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne has confirmed that Ferrari is to build an SUV, but a production decision will not be made until at least 2020.

According to Bloomberg, Marchionne said: “We’re dead serious about this.” However, before a decision on the production level is made, Ferrari must “learn how to master this whole new relationship between exclusivity and scarcity of product, then we’re going to balance this desire to grow with a widening of the product portfolio”.

Marchionne has previously fuelled speculation by announcing that the Italian supercar maker will “reinvent the concept of a vehicle that has some utilitarian features”, suggesting that recent rumours of a Ferrari SUV are true, although the brand remains characteristically secretive about the model.

A question about a potential Ferrari SUV at the Frankfurt motor show resulted in a collective groan from Ferrari executives. Tech boss Michael Leiters said: “We have many projects, many concepts, but there is no programme and nothing has been confirmed.”

During Ferrari’s 2017 second quarter press conference, Marchionne stated: “I think that if we allow the Ferrari engineers to reinvent the concept of a vehicle that has some utilitarian features, I think the answer is: it will probably happen, but it will happen Ferrari-style. And Ferrari has been known historically for being able to redefine and define automotive segments. But I don’t want it to be a UV – I want it to be what Ferrari thinks is appropriate. But no decision has been made yet.”

Despite Marchionne’s comments, a Ferrari spokesman said at the time: “With reference to recent speculation in the international press, Ferrari will not be launching an SUV.”

It was reported in July that the long-rumoured Ferrari SUV was still on the cards. Auto analyst Max Warburton claimed that the future model is being called an FUV (Ferrari utility vehicle) and does not have visible rear doors.

source: autocar.co.uk